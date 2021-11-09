Greene County man blames his "old lady" for leading police on a high-speed chase

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said a man is behind bars after a Saturday morning incident that started with a chase and ended with an armed man blaming his "old lady" for being behind the chase.

It started when police said they tried to pull over a man, they later identified as Thomas Cratty, 39, on Washboard Road near State Road 43. Cratty is from Solsberry.

As police tried to stop Cratty, he allegedly waived his arms, signaling for police to go around him. A short time later, he reportedly came to a stop and then waived for the deputy to approach the vehicle.

Police told him to turn off the car, but Cratty allegedly screamed a profanity and sped away.

Speeds in the chase hit 70 to 90 miles per hour before Cratty reportedly led officers to his home and bailed on his vehicle. Cratty took off on foot and allegedly pulled a revolver.

Police report he went inside his home. Soon after, his girlfriend, 44-year-old Daphine Murphy, came out and told police Cratty would come out. Officers said he eventually did leave the home and was taken into custody.

Cratty allegedly told police his "old lady" driving during the chase. Police asked her if she was driving - and she said she was.

While serving a search warrant, police said they found syringes that tested positive for meth in his car.

Inside his home, police allegedly found the revolver Cratty pulled when police were chasing him.

Murphy was charged with false informing.

Cratty was arrested and faces the following charges: