GREEN COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - John Zehr, a Greene County man is behind bars Wednesday facing criminal recklessness charges.
It stems back to an incident that happened Tuesday evening at a home in Montgomery, Indiana.
Deputies say they received a call about a man threating to harm himself and his family.
They were told he had a gun and a shot had been fired.
The road around the home was closed off. and some familes were evacuated for safety reasons during negotiations..
Deputies arrested Zehr, without incident.
Related Content
- Greene County man behind bars facing criminal recklessness charges.
- Man charged with criminal recklessness after shooting incident at Fishers IKEA
- Man arrested, facing attempted murder charges in Greene County
- Martin County duo facing drug charges after reckless driving traffic stop
- Greene County man behind bars after a shooting complaint
- Crime Stoppers: Terre Haute man wanted for criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm
- UPDATE: Greene County man faces child molestation charges turns himself in
- Illinois woman faces several criminal sexual assault charges
- Sullivan County man behind bars on strangulation charges
- Greene County man booked on child molesting charges
Scroll for more content...