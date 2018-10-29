Greene County man behind bars after a shooting complaint

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man is behind bars following an investigation into a shooting complaint.

Police arrested Brian Byrd.

Police say they received a complaint that Byrd had fired a gun towards another person.

Officers say they tried to ask Byrd about the complaint, but he refused to leave his home.

According to police, it took lengthy conversations to get him to leave.

Ultimately, Byrd was arrested without incident.

He faces charges of intimidation and pointing a loaded firearm.

Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.