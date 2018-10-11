Greene County man already in jail for attempted murder charged for trying to murder someone else in jail

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man already in jail on an attempted murder charge now faces another attempted murder charge.
According to court documents, Jared Turner violently twisted another inmate's neck in the Greene County Jail.
A detective said jail cameras recorded the incident.
The victim told the detective he thought Turner was trying to kill him.
This incident allegedly happened the day after Turner was arrested on a different attempted murder charge.
Jail staff said before the alleged attack, Turner also ran out of his cell two different times.
Turner's new charges are for attempted murder, battery, and attempted escape.
