Greene County leaders sign disaster declaration after weekend storms

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Greene County leaders have signed a tornado and flooding disaster declaration.

The declaration was signed by Edward Michael, the Vice President of the Greene County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday afternoon.

County leaders say it is in hopes to bring in federal disaster funding to help pay for damage caused by last weekend's storms.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touchdown on Saturday.

Officials are still working to assess how much damage was done by the storms.

Leaders are also declaring a flooding disaster due to the impact on county roads and to farmers.