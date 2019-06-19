Greene County leaders ask residents with storm damage to report i

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three homes were destroyed in Greene County on Saturday after a confirmed EF-2 tornado ripped through the area.

On Tuesday, Greene County leaders signed a disaster declaration.

Now, if you live in Greene County...your help is needed.

Residents in the county that received damages from Saturday's tornado or flooding need to report that information.

You can report the damage here.

Residents are asked to only fill out pages three through five of the damage assessment form.

You can also stop by either the Eastern or Bloomfield branches of the Bloomfield-Eastern Public Library to fill out the form.