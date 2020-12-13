Greene County health care workers detail COVID-19 fight

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Frontline health care workers in the Wabash Valley say they are eager to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. They’re asking that everyone do their part to get coronavirus under control until vaccines can be rolled out to everyone.

Linda Cullison is a registered nurse at Greene County General Hospital. She says she does her best to stay positive but gets “depressed” sometimes when she is going home from work and thinks about her patients.

"It's very hard when you try to do everything you can and you see them struggling and you want to do more and you just don't know what else to do."

There have been more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases in Greene County since reporting began earlier this year. Living in a small community, Cullison says she is treating her neighbors.

"Most of our patients are from the community now, getting COVID out and about in the community. We're seeing younger, not necessarily old and nursing home patients, but we're also seeing young members of the community, people who are still working and still getting out and families."

Health care workers say they cling to small victories and hope their patients get to go home. But, for the patients who won't, they offer them company in the absence of loved ones.

Registered Nurse Kensey Goad says, "First couple patients that I had were older individuals who had multiple comorbidities or multiple diseases that they were fighting with COVID and it was a really hard passing, hard death for them. It was difficult for them."

After months battling this virus at home, Goad and Cullison say they're hopeful a new weapon will help them beat back the virus.

Cullison says, "I cannot wait to get my vaccine. I think that's a main way for us to stop this."

Both Goad and Cullison agree education is a key tool in winning this fight. They’re teaching masking, hand washing and physical distancing while encouraging the public to get vaccinated when shots are available.

Despite the challenging year, Cullison says she is grateful for the opportunity to serve her community.

"I feel like this is my calling and I'm glad I'm able to do this."