Greene County commissioners work on future plans for Richland-Plummer Covered Bridge

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) – Greene County commissioners are working on a solution for drivers who cross Richland-Plummer Covered Bridge.

The 1883 covered bridge is on Baseline Road south of Bloomfield. The bridge currently allows single-lane traffic to cross.

Commissioners are working on applying for a federal aid grant to construct a new bridge. The federal aid grant would cover 80-percent of the project costs leaving the county only responsible for paying for 20-percent. A few more tasks must be done this year before the county submits an application for the funding in the spring of 2020. If a new bridge is built, the Richland-Plummer Bridge would remain open to foot-traffic only.

Greene County Commissioner, Nathan Abrams, said there’s been a need for this project for a very long time.

“It will just be so much safer for everyone,” Abrams said.

The weight limit of the bridge is three tons. This limits a fire truck or ambulance from crossing. Abrams said many farmers are bound by the bridge, and they must drive their equipment through downtown Bloomfield. He described the current state of the bridge as not just an inconvenience for those who live in the area but also a safety concern.

“I’m just afraid at some point someone is actually going to fall through it because they don’t understand how heavy vehicles are now,” Abrams said.

News 10 reported earlier this year that a man drove a box truck through the covered bridge. The truck exceeded the height limit and caused damage to the bridge. Abrams said a crew is expected to begin making repairs on this and additional damage that was done to the bridge soon.

The bridge remains open at this time.