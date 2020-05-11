Greene County care facility reports seven additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County care facility has reported seven additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday.

On Monday afternoon, Glenburn Home posted on its social media page they had 14 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one death suspected to be from the virus.

That is up from seven confirmed and one suspected death Glenburn Home reported last week.

Currently, the facility reports 77 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those 77, 73 are being cared for on-site. The other four are in the hospital.