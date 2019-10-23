GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Sheriff's Office is requesting help looking for a missing person.
According to authorities, Danny Carpenter, 62, has been missing since Sunday, October 13. He's described as a white man, with gray hair, brown eyes, and a possible full gray beard.
Carpenter was last seen near home at 9363 N. Macy Hollow Road in Solsberry. He may be driving a white 2012 Ford F250 with Indiana license plate TK281NPC.
Carpenter may be in poor health, with difficulty breathing. He may also suffer from some mental confusion.
If you have any information call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at (812) 384-4411.
Related Content
- Greene County Sheriff's Office issues alert for missing person
- Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- State wide Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- Silver Alert issued for missing Bedford man
- Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana woman
- UPDATE: Missing Greene County teen located safely
- UPDATE: Missing Greene County man located
- UPDATE: Missing Greene County woman found safe
- LOCATED: Greene Co. Sheriff's Dept. finds missing juvenile
- Silver Alert issued for 8-month-old girl missing from Indianapolis
Scroll for more content...