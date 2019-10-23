Greene County Sheriff's Office issues alert for missing person

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Sheriff's Office is requesting help looking for a missing person.

According to authorities, Danny Carpenter, 62, has been missing since Sunday, October 13. He's described as a white man, with gray hair, brown eyes, and a possible full gray beard.

Carpenter was last seen near home at 9363 N. Macy Hollow Road in Solsberry. He may be driving a white 2012 Ford F250 with Indiana license plate TK281NPC.

Carpenter may be in poor health, with difficulty breathing. He may also suffer from some mental confusion.

If you have any information call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at (812) 384-4411.