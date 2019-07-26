Greene County Jail guard admits to sexual relationship with an inmate, court documents allege

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County Jail guard is facing charges after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

That's according to a probable cause document.

Paperwork filed with courts in Greene County allege guard Chad Ray had a sexual relationship with inmate Kyla Sims.

The investigation started about a week ago when investigators learned from phone records that a phone number from the Greene County Jail's Female Inmate Block made repeated calls to Ray's cell phone.

Investigators say some of the conversations recorded between the two in the phone calls may have indicated a sexual relationship.

Sims initially said she didn't have any relationship with Ray, but after investigators told her about the recorded phone conversations, she said they were old friends and he supported her.

She allegedly told investigators their only interaction was a small hug.

While questioning Ray, he originally denied the allegations, saying he did not have any physical relationship with an inmate.

He told police he would receive calls from inmates but never answer them.

After he was questioned further, court documents allege he admitted to the phone conversations with Sims, saying he kissed her several times and had a pair of sexual interactions with her.

Both of the sexual interactions allegedly happened in Sims' cell.

Ray is facing a charge of sexual misconduct.