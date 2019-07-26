Clear

Greene County Jail guard admits to sexual relationship with an inmate, court documents allege

A Greene County Jail guard is facing charges after court documents say he admitted to having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 1:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County Jail guard is facing charges after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

That's according to a probable cause document.

Paperwork filed with courts in Greene County allege guard Chad Ray had a sexual relationship with inmate Kyla Sims.

The investigation started about a week ago when investigators learned from phone records that a phone number from the Greene County Jail's Female Inmate Block made repeated calls to Ray's cell phone.

Investigators say some of the conversations recorded between the two in the phone calls may have indicated a sexual relationship.

Sims initially said she didn't have any relationship with Ray, but after investigators told her about the recorded phone conversations, she said they were old friends and he supported her.

She allegedly told investigators their only interaction was a small hug.

While questioning Ray, he originally denied the allegations, saying he did not have any physical relationship with an inmate.

He told police he would receive calls from inmates but never answer them.

After he was questioned further, court documents allege he admitted to the phone conversations with Sims, saying he kissed her several times and had a pair of sexual interactions with her.

Both of the sexual interactions allegedly happened in Sims' cell.

Ray is facing a charge of sexual misconduct.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
A nice but warmer weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Miracle Treat Day

Image

Fontanet Bean Dinner Saturday July 27th Noon-10pm 9336 N Baldwin Street Fontanet In

Image

7.26 AM Wx

Image

Danny Etling

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Free Night Swim event brings a big crowd in Brazil

Image

Annual Parade of Classrooms gives Vigo County educators inspiration

Image

Virtual Schools Growing

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Walgreens Cologne thief

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather