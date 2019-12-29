GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Flu season is ramping up and a Wabash Valley hospital is taking precautions to keep everyone safe.
The Greene County Hospital has put visitor restrictions in place.
That's after an increase in the number of flu cases.
No visitors who have had a fever, cough, have been vomiting, or suffering with diarrhea in the last 24 hours will be allowed to visit patients.
Also, no one under the age of 16 is allowed to visit.
Related Content
- Greene County Hospital puts visitor restrictions in place
- Greene County hospital puts flu restrictions in place
- Local hospitals lifting visitor restrictions
- Visitor restrictions are now in place at Good Samaritan Hospital
- Visitor restrictions starting Jan. 8 for all St. Vincent hospitals
- Officials explain reasons for flu restrictions at Greene County hospital
- Wabash Valley hospital puts restrictions in place after seeing an increase in flu patients
- Flu restrictions in place at Wabash Valley hospital
- Indiana now seeing widespread influenza activity; certain hospitals making visitor restrictions
- Rural road restrictions still in place
Scroll for more content...