Greene County Hospital puts visitor restrictions in place

Visitor restrictions come after an increase in the number of flu cases. Here's what you need to know.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Flu season is ramping up and a Wabash Valley hospital is taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

The Greene County Hospital has put visitor restrictions in place.

That's after an increase in the number of flu cases.

No visitors who have had a fever, cough, have been vomiting, or suffering with diarrhea in the last 24 hours will be allowed to visit patients.

Also, no one under the age of 16 is allowed to visit.

