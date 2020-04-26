Greene County High School Seniors Honored with 326 Signs

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - High School seniors in Greene County are being honored in a very special way. They are all being reco=gnized, in lieu of graduation, by getting their names put on signs.

Names of 326 Greene County high school seniors are surrounding the Greene County Courthouse. The names are of seniors from Linton-Stockton, Bloomfield, White River Valley, Eastern Greene, and Shakamak High Schools.

Founder of nonprofit Romans Warrior Foundation Brian Romans is footing the more than $3,000 bill. He tells News 10 that he picked up the idea from a Bloomfield High School parent and decided to take it a step further.

"Because of this virus, their choice was removed from them to be able to walk across the stage," Romans explained, "They need to know they are just as important as anybody else. They need to know that they are as important as when I walked across the stage to get my diploma."

Romans says, besides honoring these students, It's a way to show the next generation the right thing to do and how we should treat each other.