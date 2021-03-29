The Greene County Health Department is planning ahead when it comes to vaccinations

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- As we've explained, Hoosiers ages 16 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Wednesday, March 31. Many counties are gearing up to offer more doses to the public, and that includes The Greene County Health Department.

The Greene County Health Department said they've successfully vaccinated 5-thousand residents so far.

However, health officials told News 10 they still have a ways to go.

Right now, the current vaccination site is seeing 500 people per week.

With the state opening up the age requirement to receive vaccines, the health department is looking to increase that number.

Health officials told News 10 they have heard from the state that they're getting more Moderna vaccines.

That means the Greene County Health Department will be able to start vaccinating roughly 600 people per week.

Shari Lewis with the Green County Health Department told news 10 while this is great news, she's focusing on what's still ahead.

Lewis said, "We are doing great, and it's just a matter of time when we get that single-dose vaccine."

The single-dose Lewis is referring to is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Greene County Health Department told News 10 they put in a request to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Right now health leaders told us they won't be able to receive the vaccine, but they are confident it will make its way to the county.

Lewis told us the reason they aren't receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is due to the lack of federal supply.

However, she said she's hoping by April 10 they will get a large amount of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and then they can do a mass vaccination site.

She said, "And then we can offer Greene County residents those, those who are interested in that single does, just you know two days in that where they can come out and get those doses."

The Greene County health department is looking to hold the vaccination site at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Lewis said right now they're looking to vaccinate 10 people every 10 minutes, but, they said they need your help to put on the vaccination site.

Lewis said, "We're definitely going to need additional help because we're talking about operating a mass site. Even doing more than what we're ding on a regular basis."

Lewis told the news 10 the vaccination sites wouldn't be possible without the help of the volunteers.

She said she's thankful to be in a community where people are stepping up in order to keep everyone safe. "There are no words that can truly express the way I feel about the service that has been given to us."

Lewis said if you would like to volunteer, or are looking to help out in the future, you can contact the Greene County Health Department. You can click here to get in contact with them.