Greene County General Hospital works to help pregnant and postpartum patients with new partnership

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital is helping pregnant and postpartum patients.

It was through a special donation.

The Greene County General Hospital Foundation and the "Lexi Poindexter Family for Postpartum Blood Pressure Education Program" have partnered.

They will give free blood pressure monitors. It's in honor of Lexi, who passed away after giving birth to her second child.

Her blood pressure spiked very high the evening she had a brain hemorrhage.

