Greene County General Hospital shows off new mobile hospital

The mobile hospital can be used to emergencies that are in its rural areas.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In July a tornado tore through eastern Greene county. Luckily no one was hurt. But it's events like this one that Greene county general hospital is working to address.

Ryan Irish with Greene County General Hospital says, "Basically what we've got here is a mobile hospital. It could be used anywhere off-site within our district."

The mobile hospital can be taken to the scene of a disaster or an event and set up in just minutes. Giving 400 square feet of room to take care of those in need.

Irish says, "It's good to have in case of an emergency. If we need to get somewhere fast and need to treat a large amount of people or a small amount of people whatever we need."

Inside there are eight different areas for beds. A generator supplies power as well as providing heating and cooling.

Irish says, "It could also be used in a decontamination or a hazmat situation. Instead of having those people show up at the hospital possibly contaminating the hospital."

Anna Telligman has been a nurse at the hospital for a couple of years. She says this new tool is a big deal to helping those in need.

Telligman says, "Knowing that we could have a disaster in inclimate weather, which is likely when the disaster is going to happen, and we can bring patients in and take care of the community in an environment like this is wonderful."

