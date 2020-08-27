Greene County General Hospital restarts restrictions amid COVID-19 case increase

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Greene County General Hospital is restricting visitors again.

No visitors are allowed until further notice. The hospital says this is because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

The hope is to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

The hospital and health department are working together to evaluate the situation.

In Greene County, a total of 356 people have tested positive for COVID-19 with a seven-day positivity rate of 15.1 percent.

Both Union Hospital (Terre Haute and Clinton) and the Sullivan County Community Hospital have restrictions back in place.