Greene County General Hospital restarts COVID-19 visitor restrictions

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley hospital has enacted COVID-19 visitor restrictions.

On Thursday, Greene County General Hospital announced the changes.

Officials cite the growing COVID-19 concerns statewide and the fact that Greene County moved to 'orange' on the state's status map.

The hospital has seen an increase in patients that test positive for the virus.

Here's what visitors to the hospital need to know: