Greene County General Hospital restarts COVID-19 visitor restrictions

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley hospital has enacted COVID-19 visitor restrictions.
On Thursday, Greene County General Hospital announced the changes.
Officials cite the growing COVID-19 concerns statewide and the fact that Greene County moved to 'orange' on the state's status map.
The hospital has seen an increase in patients that test positive for the virus.
Here's what visitors to the hospital need to know:
- To recognize that rest and quiet times are an important part of the healing process, we prefer visitors from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. with quiet time hours of 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- No visitors under the age of 18.
- No visitors for Outpatient Services.
- ICU patients may have 1 visitor throughout their stay. This also depends on the situation and our staff is allowed to restrict or allow visitors, if necessary.
- Med/Surg and OB patients may have 2 visitors throughout their stay. This also depends on the situation and our staff is allowed to restrict visitors, if necessary.
- Emergency Department patients may have 1 visitor after the physician assessment has been completed and their needed testing/care is complete. This also depends on the situation and our staff is allowed to restrict visitors, if necessary.
- All visitors will be screened at entrances.
- Masks are required for anyone entering the hospital or hospital owned building.
- The cafeteria remains closed to the public currently. Curbside Pickup is still available.