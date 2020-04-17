Greene County General Hospital receives grants to buy PPE

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Like many hospitals, Greene County General is facing a critical need of personal protective equipment, or PPE, right now.

A community group has stepped up to help.

Hospital officials say in many cases - PPE prices have gone up due to the increased demand.

The hospital's foundation director said the estimated cost was $21,000 for masks, gloves, gowns, and similar items.

She shared the need with the Greene County Foundation. The foundation helped secure two grants to cover the cost.