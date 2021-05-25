Greene County General Hospital brings back popular fitness program

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This year, the Greene County General Hospital is bringing back a beloved program.

Fit and Fun for Seniors didn't happen last year, but the hospital decided to bring it back with restrictions lifting.

Staff will wear masks. Participants can choose whether or not to wear one.

Team Ortho in Linton puts on the program. An orthopedic technician for Team Ortho says this program will be a breath of fresh air for everyone involved.

"So fitness is important for all age groups. Just 60 minutes a day can improve your overall health, your bone and muscle strength your cardiovascular system, your immune system, and even promote better sleeping habits," Stacy Wilson said.

The Fit and Fun Program for Seniors will take place June 1 through July 27. People taking part can meet at Humprey's Park on Tuesday morning from 8 am to 9 am.

Learn more here.