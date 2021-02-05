Greene County General Hospital starts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- New testing sites are being added across the state as vaccines are received. Greene County General Hospital launched a new vaccination location this week at their hospital. Hospital officials at Greene County General Hospital told News 10 that so far, they've vaccinated more than 50 people a day.

To get the shot you have to register through the state's website.

Once you're registered you'll then drive to the hospital on the day of your appointment to get your shot.

The hospital has signs telling you where to go once you're there.

CEO of the Greene County General Hospital Brenda Reetz said she is so happy to be able to offer this clinic. She said, "The process though is working really well by being the drive up. We've put a lot of time into thinking about how to make it efficient and how to make it flow smoothly, and so far it's working great. And our staff is thrilled to be here."

Mellissa Toon is the Director of Pharmacy for Greene County General Hospital. She has helped oversee the vaccination process from the very beginning.

She said everyone at the hospital was excited to start giving out vaccines. She said so far, the hospital's vaccination clinic seems to be working out very well.

Toon said the vaccination process has been fantastic, but also emotional.

She said everyone in the building can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, and they are very excited to be able to help the community.

Toon said, "Even the people that are vaccinating in the pouring rain are just, it's one of the most humbling and prevailing things they've been able to serve the community."

Toon told news 10 hospital staff are looking forward to getting everyone in their community vaccinated. They told News 10 they don't plan on slowing down their vaccination efforts.

To sign up to receive your vaccine you can click here.