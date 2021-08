GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Greene County General Hospital extends hours to its vaccination clinic.

Starting Tuesday, September 7th, the drive-up clinic will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

On Tuesdays, the hours will be 10 A.M. until 5 P.M.

On Wednesdays, the hours will be 9 A.M. until 3 P.M.

The clinic provides the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments are not required but are recommended.

The vaccination site is located at 1185 N 1000 West Linton, IN 47441