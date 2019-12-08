Clear

Kentucky man killed in Greene County crash

A Kentucky man was killed Saturday in a crash in Greene County.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a crash in Greene County Saturday.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at W State Road 48 and County Road N 1000 W just before 5pm Saturday.

Investigators say a car and a truck collided when the driver of the car failed to yield the right of way in an intersection.

Richard Neighbors of Bowling Green, Kentucky was killed in the accident.

Another person was flown to Terre Haute for treatment.

The driver and passenger in the truck were not hurt.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

