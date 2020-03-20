Clear
Greene Co. Hospital accepting hand-sewn face masks

If you’re looking for a way to give back, this may be a project for you.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 6:29 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Calling all seamstresses.

If you’re looking for a way to give back right now, this may be a project for you.

The Greene County General Hospital is accepting donations of hand-sewn face masks.

This idea started when a community member approached the hospital with masks for donation.

The CDC has approved hand-sewn masks.

You can use cotton and cotton flannel fabric for the inside of the mask.

Elastic rope can be used for the earpieces.

The masks will be available for staff who are not in the direct line of patient care.

”We looked at the guidelines, we decided to put an ask for that from our community knowing our community always steps up," Stacy Burris, Director of Foundation and Community Outreach for the Greene County General Hospital, told News 10.

Donations can be dropped off at the Greene County General Hospital Foundation.

The address is 409 A Street in Linton.

The building is across the street from Wendy’s and next to Jiffy Treat.

A box will be located at the back door ramp to collect the masks.

