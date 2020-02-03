Greencastle Police are searching for this missing homeless man - and they are asking for your help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Putnam County need your help finding a missing man.

The Greencastle Police Department says Darren Huff was last seen on December 21, 2019. He was walking from a house around 11:00 a.m. toward South Bloomington Street.

He was wearing an Indianapolis Colts windbreaker, jeans, and brown work boots.

Huff's family told police he had a heart attack months ago and was not taking his prescribed medicine.

Surveillance cameras captured Huff later that same day walking alone towards a Speedway gas station on Greenecastle's east side. After that, there wasn't any activity on his bank account.

Police say Huff is considered homeless and was known to sleep in abandoned buildings and storage units.

They are asking people to check their property, including storage buildings, ponds, and wooded areas.

If you have any information on Huff, you are asked to call the Greencastle Police Department at 765-848-1644, message them on Facebook, or email Officer Darrel Bunten at dbunten@cityofgreencastle.com.