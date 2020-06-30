Green flag set to drop on Tony Hulman Classic, with a few COVID-19 changes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 50th running of the Tony Hulman Classic race is set to happen on Wednesday in Terre Haute.

But just like many other things, you can expect some changes if you're heading to the Action Track.

Prices:

Grandstands – $25

Infield – $15

Kids 11 & Under FREE

Tickets available online

Pit Prices:

Members $30

Non-Members $35

Organizers say there will be guidelines in place, like those from the Centers for Disease Control.

Organizers strongly encourage masks and there will be social distancing reminders.

You'll get your food and drinks from trailers, instead of the normal concessions area.

USAC Sprints and Modifieds will hit the track in the evening.

The pits open at 3:00 p.m. and grandstands open at 4:00 p.m. After that, the hot laps start at 6:30.