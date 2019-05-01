Green Book actor set to be featured speaker for ISU commencement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An actor with Terre Haute ties will soon send students off on a new adventure.

Many Indiana State University students will be graduating on May 11th.

The ceremony will feature special guest speaker Mike Hatton.

Hatton is an Indiana State University graduate.

He's also an award-winning actor and starred in movies like The Green Book.

It recently took home 'Best Picture' in the Academy Awards.

Hatton told us during the commencement, he will encourage students to follow their dreams and find a good support system.