Clear

Green Book actor set to be featured speaker for ISU commencement

An actor with Terre Haute ties will soon send students off on a new adventure.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An actor with Terre Haute ties will soon send students off on a new adventure.

Many Indiana State University students will be graduating on May 11th.

The ceremony will feature special guest speaker Mike Hatton.

Hatton is an Indiana State University graduate.

He's also an award-winning actor and starred in movies like The Green Book.

It recently took home 'Best Picture' in the Academy Awards.

Hatton told us during the commencement, he will encourage students to follow their dreams and find a good support system.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

CSA Summer Camps/Rock Camp Indiana State University

Image

Statehouse holding a public memorial for late U.S. Senator Birch Bayh on Wednesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Golden Apple: Teaching kindness while having fun at Dixie Bee Elementary

Image

Occasional rain and storms. Becoming windy. High: 76°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan baseball

Image

Shakamak baseball

Image

Terre Haute church set to celebrate Cinco De Mayo in a family-friendly atmosphere

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says