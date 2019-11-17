Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP to host death penalty resistance forum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute will soon be in the national spotlight once again as a series of executions are set to happen at the federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney General recently issued an order to reinstate the federal death penalty after two decades.

That decision has also restored the death penalty debate.

The Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP is hosting a Death Penalty Resistance forum Monday night.

The group will talk about the impact of federal executions on the Terre Haute community.

Historically, the group has opposed and called for an end to the death penalty.

Monday night's public meeting is happening at 6:30 at the Vigo County Public Library.