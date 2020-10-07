Great turn out for early voting in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All over the Wabash Valley people are participating in early voting.

Sullivan County is on day two. News 10s checked out the voter turn in the county.

We talked to Sullivan County Clerk Tonya Bedwell.

She told us turn out has been great, more than 130 people have voted so far. But they're also making sure people are protected as they head to the polls.

When people first walk in they are screened and their temperature is checked. Masks are required, and people have to stay socially distant.

Only two people from the same family can go in at one time. This can cause the wait to be more than 30 minutes, but Bedwell says it's worth it for your vote to be counted.

"It's going well so far 130 some people have turned out to vote. We do have a little bit of a waiting period but all of the constituents are understanding and corroborative with that and we appreciate Paul Davis being with us on-site to do sanitation between each voter," said county clerk Tonya Bedwell.

Voters in Sullivan County can participate in early voting up until election day.

They are open from 8 in the morning till 4 in the afternoon.

Contact your local courthouse to see when and where you can vote.