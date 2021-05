TERRE HAUTE/BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local companies are looking to hire people. That includes Great Dane in both Brazil and Terre Haute.

Great Dane wants to fill 100 positions.

The company makes semi-trailers. Open positions include welders, assembly people, maintenance workers, and more.

The company will host job fairs on Wednesday at both locations. They will take place from 3 pm to 7 pm.

You can also apply online here.