TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Great Dane is set to host a series of job fairs.

At the job fairs, you can fill out an application and then get an interview, all in the same day.

There are a variety of jobs available.

These include assembly jobs, painting jobs, machine operators, welding, and more.

They will host these job fairs every Wednesday fro 10 am to 2 pm.

The company says they hope to continue the fairs through the fall.