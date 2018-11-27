Great Dane makes $8,000 donation to help Toys for Tots

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Toys were flying off the shelves on Tuesday morning at Walmart in Brazil.
It was all part of a long-standing tradition to brighten the lives of local children.
The Marines teamed up with Great Dane Trailers for the annual Toys for Tots shopping spree.
Great Dane donated $8,000.
Sarah Aguilar-Skelton with Great Dane said she's made it a family affair and even gotten her three kids involved this year.
Now, you will have the chance to donate to the cause.
This Friday, WTHI-TV will once again team up with The Marines outside of our downtown Terre Haute studios.
We will be set up from 7:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
You have until December 6yh to register to receive assistance.
