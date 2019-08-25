Great Dane hosts charity ride to support cancer research

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group of riders is supporting cancer research.

Great Dane's annual Big Dog Charity Ride was Sunday morning.

Each year, the company chooses a new charity to support.

This year, all proceeds go toward P.S. I Love You.

It's an organization that works with Riley Children's Hospital to help kids battling cancer.

"It's a great cause. Every year we rotate and support the Wabash Valley, because Great Dane we're right here in the Wabash Valley and we want to give back to the community," said Chuck Hamilton.

This was the third annual ride.