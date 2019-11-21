Great American Smokeout encourages smokers to put down the cigarette

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks the 44th Annual Great American Smokeout. It's a day to encourage smokers to kick the habit...even if it's just for one day.

Every year, more than 11,000 Hoosiers die from tobacco use.

Across the country, that number spikes to 480,000.

According to the CDC, smoking remains the leading and most preventable cause of disease, disability, and death.

That's the bad news. The good news, today - there are more former smokers than current smokers in the U.S.