Grass clippings in roadways impact biker safety

TERRE HAUTE, IN. (WTHI) - If you're among the majority...you may not have known that grass clippings and lawn debris in the roadways have the potential to wipe out bikers.

Grass clippings are very slippery because they're mostly water. Grass poses the biggest threat to bikers when it's freshly cut and wet.

This is why experts say bikers have to be cautious when approaching this debris on the road.

Drivers also need to be prepared that this is something they might encounter.

"When I encounter that stuff, I slow down. I reduce my lean angle, I don't do anything sudden with my controls, and it's okay," Cannonball Harley Davidson Riding Academy Manager, Rob said.

Rob says that grass clippings and lawn debris in the roadways are among the uncontrollable safety hazards for bikers. However, there are some precautions locals can take to help prevent these accidents.

"With the grass clippings in the roadway, we can ask members of the Wabash Valley Community to help us out and help us eliminate one of those factors."

He says that encouraging everyone to be more aware next time they mow their lawn.