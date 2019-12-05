Grants become available for adult education providers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The number of working-age Hoosiers without a high school diploma or equivalency has dropped in the past few years...but that number still sits at 476,000 people.

The state's Department of Workforce Development hopes to continue to see a decline.

On Thursday, the agency's Office of Adult Education talked about funding for the programs helping with that mission.

There are grants available for local adult education providers.

The money helps adults earn high school level diplomas to transition to post-secondary education.

The Vigo County School Corporation has an adult education program that serves about 450 students each year.