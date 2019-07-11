Grants awarded to non-profit arts groups

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ten Terre Haute non-profit groups can continue their work in the arts thanks to grants from the city. The groups were awarded checks at the 2019 City Arts Grant Awards Thursday afternoon.

Arts Illiana administers the grant process for the city and organizations must apply.

In total, $25,000 grants were awarded.

The Arts Illiana Executive Director says the award winners help to make Terre Haute a great place to live by providing programs, education and entertainment.

Arts Illiana Executive Director Jon Robeson says, "The arts exist to serve the community and help with economic development efforts and that's what we want to do. We want to make Terre Haute a great place to be and we think that the arts can help do that."

This year’s winners include: Art Spaces, Inc, the Terre Haute Symphony Association, Community Theatre of Terre Haute, Terre Haute Community Band, Linda Luebke Strings Festival, Indiana State University Community School of the Arts, Rose-Hulman Performing Arts Series, Terre Haute First Church of the Nazarene and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.