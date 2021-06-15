Grant will help Rose-Hulman with STEM program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant will help continue a local STEM mentorship program.

The Ball Venture Fund gave Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology $25,000.

The money will be used to support Rose Hulman's 'Emerge' program. It is an e-mentoring initiative.

The program links Rose-Hulman female students with West Vigo girls. Their focus is STEM career awareness and academic achievement advice.

Five Rose-Hulman students established social networks in the most recent school year.

They discussed a variety of topics with West Vigo High School students.