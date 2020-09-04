Grant to help improve internet connectivity in West Central Indiana

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A major grant will improve connectivity in West Central Indiana.

It's through the state's Next Level Connections Program.

The State of Indiana announced $2 million for broadband expansion in our area. Joink will oversee seven projects to expand its fiber-optic network.

This will allow for higher speed internet packages to homes and businesses. The company has been working to increase rural access.

The company's work will connect 200 households across Parke, Vermillion, and. Vigo Counties.

This phase of the program involves $51 million for 50 broadband projects across the state.