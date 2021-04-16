Grant set to help create a safer route to school for local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant will help create a safer route to school for kids at Fuqua Elementary School.

The Indiana Department of Health awarded Riverscape more than $8,300.

The money will be used to improve a crosswalk and create a designated safe walking route near the school.

The grant money will be matched by $5,700 in materials and labor.

Riverscape has a longer-term plan. The organization hopes to bring attention to the abandoned Grahm Grain rail line that connects Fuqua to Rea Park.

Leaders want to encourage students and residents to use it.