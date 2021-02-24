Grant money to go to local museums in effort to boost tourism during pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Extra money will go toward attracting more people to Terre Haute.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation presented checks to the Terre Haute Children's Museum and the Sheldon Swope Art Museum on Wednesday.

It's part of a challenge grant that started in December.

COVID-19 has caused significant financial hardships to non-profits through lack of fundraising, support and canceled grants.

When surveying non-profits, the foundation says the need for financial help exceeded the amount of relief they could provide.

Executive Director Beth Tevlin says they narrowed it down to looking at Terre Haute's city plan and their goal to boost tourism.

"Both The Swope, and the Children's Museum, are key attraction items for visitors and for tourism purposes," she said, "and with the new convention center coming, they're going to want some place for people to visit."

$70,000 went to the Children's Museum. $15,000 went to The Swope. Tevlin says both facilities met, and exceeded, their challenge grant expectations.