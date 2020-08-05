Grant money on the way for historic Vincennes building

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Grant money will help preserve a historic building in Vincennes.

A division of the Indiana DNR awarded 14 historic preservation fund grants.

The City of Vincennes will receive $50,000. The money will be used to help fix deteriorating windows at the police department building.

The building was initially the city's post office. It has style influences from Roman and Greek forms.

For this project, 25 original windows will be rehabilitated.

Wood replacements units will also be made for five vinyl windows.

The grants require a dollar for dollar match of local or private funds.