Grant money helps boost non-profit that's mission is to get you to go green

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is helping the state go green. Rethink, Inc in Terre Haute received a 10-thousand dollars in grant money from the agency.

Rethink, Inc. wants to help the people in the Wabash Valley live more sustainable lives. The group said that this grant money will help with that mission.

They said they're going to buy machines that will make up-cycling plastic easier.

"So we're wanting to make plastic bricks, plastic planks, get one of the sheet presses so that we can do a nice big press piece of plastic to make tabletops and that kind of stuff with."

Currently, rethink only has one machine.

It grinds up the plastic.

It's important to note that right now Rethink, Inc is not taking recycled materials.