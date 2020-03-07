Grant funds new medical building at cross country course

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant will help promote safety at a local cross country course.

The Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau received about $58,000 in matching grants. It's through the Indiana Tourism Council.

The money will be used to build a climate controlled medical building at the end of the Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course.

Dave Patterson says, "If anything's up with one of these student athletes, or even a fan, they can quickly be ushered in there and taken care of in a much better manner than what we've had in the past."

Patterson says there are 10 races scheduled at the course this fall and it will also host Division III nationals in November.