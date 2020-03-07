Clear

Grant funds new medical building at cross country course

A grant will help promote safety at a local cross country course.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 9:25 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant will help promote safety at a local cross country course.

The Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau received about $58,000 in matching grants. It's through the Indiana Tourism Council.

The money will be used to build a climate controlled medical building at the end of the Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course.

Dave Patterson says, "If anything's up with one of these student athletes, or even a fan, they can quickly be ushered in there and taken care of in a much better manner than what we've had in the past."

Patterson says there are 10 races scheduled at the course this fall and it will also host Division III nationals in November.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Mostly sunny and calm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Driver killed in morning crash

Image

Multiple levels of government respond to Coronavirus

Image

Grant to build medical building at Lavern Gibson

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

SPIRIT AWARD WINNER

Image

SOUTHMONT SECTIONAL

Image

VINCENNES LINCOLN SECTIONAL

Image

WRV SECTIONAL

Image

NORTH KNOX SECTIONAL

Image

EDGEWOOD SECTIONAL

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1