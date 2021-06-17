Grant brings Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Vigo County - here's how you can sign-up

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosiers Read has announced a $1 million grant from Centerpoint Energy Foundation.

Hoosiers Read helps to improve early childhood literacy in Indiana. The money will be used to bring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to four new counties in Indiana.

One of those counties is Vigo County. The county will receive $250,000. The money will support enrolling more than 18,000 kids over five years.

Dolly and her team work with organizations like Hoosiers Read to mail one free book to kids from birth to age five each month.

To learn how to sign-up, click here.