Grant awarded to help rural healthcare in Indiana

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Areas of the Wabash Valley will receive a major grant to help with health care.

It's all thanks to the US Department of Labor.

The Western Indiana Development Board was part of nine boards to come together to apply for the grant.

The department granted $250,000 across the State of Indiana.

The money will go to help healthcare workers in rural areas.

Duke Energy told us this money is a great thing for the community.

"It's going to help a lot of people. Don't know what the number is. Anywhere, maybe from 75 to maybe 150 people. Just depending on the level of needs there," Rick Burger from Duke Energy said.

The money will allow leaders to work with local hospitals, nursing homes, and colleges.