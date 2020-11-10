Grant awarded to North Vermillion schools, greenhouse in the works

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Some good news heading to North Vermillion schools, a $50,000 dollar grant was awarded through the International Paper Newport Mill.

The money is going towards building a greenhouse, something that would be considered a first for schools in the county.

"It's one of the main reasons why we wanted to support this because we are in a rural community and this is a farming community, This is an agriculture community and so if we can help give back to what the community truly is all about then that's what we want to do," said Newport Mill Communication Specialist, Danielle Verhaak.

Each year... International Paper gives millions of dollars towards grants.

This year, they're introducing a new grant called 'Capital Campaign.' It's a multi-year grant used for projects.

Over 2 years, $25,000 dollars will be given in increments, totaling a $50,000 dollar grant.

The money will be used to build the physical structure, supplying lighting, and supporting field trips for elementary school students.

The plants grown in the greenhouse will be sold throughout the community and used back into funding the schools.

Verhaak says when deciding who would receive this grant, a decision was made based on community and creativity.

"Being able to see where our people went to school and have their kids going to school and give back to that school system is so rewarding and it's just so amazing that we're able to fund an organization like that," said Verhaak.

Organizers say they hope to start building the greenhouse this year.