Clear

Grant County Staple Adjusting to Change Amid Pandemic

An iconic restaurant in Grant County is returning to its roots to serve customers despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 12:31 PM
Posted By: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business

UPLAND (Inside INdiana Business) - An iconic restaurant in Grant County is returning to its roots to serve customers despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Ivanhoes in the town of Upland would normally serve customers inside its dining room, but with the "to-go only" order from Governor Eric Holcomb, the restaurant has reverted to its original model when it opened in 1965.

"When we opened, all we had was a little awning up front and a counter that you'd step up to and you would order your meal and then wait for it to be prepared," said General Manager Mark Souers. "And then you'd either enjoy it outside or in your car."

With social distancing becoming the new norm, Ivanhoes' parking lot is looking a lot like it did in the 1960s. Souers says when the order to refrain from allowing dine-in customers came in, he didn't want that to be a negative.

"I was like, 'Let's not let this be a downer.' This is what we were built upon. In 1965, we didn't have dining rooms and so we decided to make the best out of it."

Souers says customers have responded in a big way, forcing the restaurant to add a second phone line to handle the influx of call-in orders. However, Souers says sales are still below where they should be this time of year.

"We're down quite a bit from what we should be doing but for the most part, we're doing pretty good."

Ivanhoe's employee Jessica Whitaker tells Around Indiana reporter Mary-Rachel Redman says keeping the restaurant open creates a sense of normalcy for many customers.

"If people didn't come in, we'd have to shut our doors and I think a lot of people know that. And I think they come in because it gives you a feeling that something's a little normal. 'I can still go to Ivanhoes. I can still get my ice cream. I can still get my tenderloin.' It's just a little breath of fresh air, I think, to everybody."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Dugger Union highlights seniors' acccomplisments

Image

Can you be charged with violating local travel orders?

Image

'What are we doing that the world needs?' A small business makes a big impact by making masks

Image

Consumer alert storm chasers

Image

Friday: Sunny, cool. High: 53.

Image

All-Star Series Cancelled

Image

Spring Seniors talk about NCAA granting extra year

Image

Surveillance Video Shows $1,000 Chainsaw being stolen from Local Business

Image

Vigo County Parks Department pushes back the start of the camping season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus