Grandparents able to celebrate a very special day right outside their window

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on families. Especially those with loved ones in nursing homes. A Wabash Valley family may be separated by a window, but they are proving once again that their love is stronger than any virus.

Grace and Hib Cook are in their 90's and live at Bethesda Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Terre Haute. Their family has done all they can to keep in contact with them during the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as just talking through windows took a jump to a whole new level this past week, when these two were made a big part of a very special day.

Kristie Steinhofer of Terre Haute says her grandparents mean the absolute world to her.

"If you would know my grandparents, I think it would be easier to understand," she said, "They absolutely love their grandkids and great-grandkids. They just beam with pride whenever they talk about us and they have always just been the perfect example of love."

That's why Kristie and her now-husband Mark wanted to get married at Bethesda Gardens so they could be a part of it. Not only that, but they wanted to do it on Grace and Hib Cook's 75th wedding anniversary.

The Coronavirus threw a wrench in their initial plans, but Steinhofer explained how they made it work from outside the facility.

"When we looked in the window, you could see them right up by the window. We stood right outside that window and they just watched from there," Steinhofer said, "Of course my grandma cried several times. I think it was hard for her not to be out there with us. She was happy for us too. They could see it and then Bethesda got a microphone so they could hear it as well."

Some family members watched from their cars while others joined in via Zoom. What Steinhofer says was most important for her was making sure her grandparents were still part of this very special day.

"It's really hard for them right now not being able to see us," Steinhofer said, "I just really wanted it to happen and it didn't matter what the day was like or who could be there or who couldn't. As long as my grandparents were there, we were going to do it on that date."

Steinhofer says what topped it all off was her grandparents were the ones who signed the marriage certificate.