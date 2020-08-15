Grand opening for Kroc's Butcher Shop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The coronavirus pandemic has made life much harder for many small business owners.

Despite the difficult business climate, a Wabash Valley business celebrated it's grand opening Saturday.

Kroc's butcher shop in Terre Haute is now open.

There are 2 other locations in Farmersburg and Linton.

To celebrate the grand opening, there was a corn hole tournament, live music, and tons of food.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the disability service Happiness bag of Terre Haute.

The owner says, even though we're living in uncertain times, he's still going to press on with his business.

"We're going to keep growing and serve the community a really good product," said Daren.

Kroc's Butcher Shop also offers a drive-thru if you do not want to go inside.

The new Terre Haute location is open from 10 to 6, Monday through Saturday.